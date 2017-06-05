22 Passengers Killed as Bus Collides With Truck on NH-24 in Bareilly

Bareilly: Twenty two people were charred to death when a bus caught fire after colliding with a truck on National Highway 24 near Bareilly early on Monday.

At least 16 passengers were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals.

#bareillybusaccident : 22 dead, 15 injured. Details of the incident & injured 👇🏾👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/4IUc4XPaVY — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 5, 2017

Sources said the collision caused the fuel tank of the Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus to burst, leading to the fire. The bus was reportedly headed from New Delhi to Gonda depot in Uttar Pradesh.

The bus driver was reportedly speeding through an under-construction section of the highway when the collision occurred.

There was, however, no official confirmation on the cause of the accident. Local media reports said it took more than an hour for fire services to reach the spot.

More details awaited