Be Ready For Ops at 'Very Short Notice': IAF Chief's Letter to Officers

New Delhi: Three months into his appointment as the Indian Air Force Chief, BS Dhanoa has personally written a letter to officers, asking them to be prepared for operations at a “very short notice” in order to deal with threats, which include sub-conventional ones.

A range of other service-related issues were also touched upon in the March 30 letter. Dhanoa asked his officers to be morally upright and mindful of their professional conduct to not tarnish the force’s image.

Talking about various security challenges confronting the country, Dhanoa, in an apparent reference to Pakistan backing terror groups targeting India, spoke about persistent "sub-conventional threat", asserting the force should be prepared for operations at a "very short notice", reported PTI.

"

It was a personal letter the IAF chief wrote to the officers covering a wide range of issues that he felt were important," a senior IAF official said. It was a personal letter the IAF chief wrote to the officers covering a wide range of issues that he felt were important," a senior IAF official said.

In the letter, written three months after he took charge as IAF chief, Dhanoa also stressed on the need to mould IAF's training programme considering the evolving security scenario.

Dhanoa also talked about the need for the IAF to remain ready for operations with its "present holdings", seen as a reference to IAF's depleted strength of 33 squadrons of fighter aircraft instead of sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons.

In the letter, he also talked about the need for the IAF to remain conscious about the new technological advancements in war fighting machinery as well as strength of India's adversaries.

He also touched upon cases of alleged "favouritism" and "sexual harassment" in the IAF, stressing on the need to maintain high standards of morality and fairness. Dhanoa said image of IAF must not be allowed to affect at any cost.

(With inputs from PTI)