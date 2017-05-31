Police Deployed Outside IIT Madras Campus as Students Protest Beef Ban

Chennai: Members of the Revolutionary Students and Youth Front (RSYF) and students from IIT-Madras staged a protest on campus on Wednesday morning, a day after a student who had organised the ‘beef fest’ was allegedly assaulted by Right-wing students.

The students raised slogans against the BJP and demanded that the Centre roll back a controversial notification which bans the sale of any cattle, and not just cow, for slaughter at market places.

The protesters who were in campus premises were gradually moving towards the college gate where a huge posse of policemen were deployed.

ALSO READ | Make Cow National Animal, Bring in Life Term for Slaughter, Suggests Rajasthan HC

The protests followed an attack on PhD scholar Sooraj R who had allegedly organised the ‘beef fest’ on campus on Sunday. Sooraj was taken to Sankara Nethralaya in the city’s Nungambakkam area. "Sooraj was beaten up badly just for organising this fest," said his friend Nidheesh, adding that the accused were also the students of the IIT.

Tensions escalated when another student, 22-year-old Maneesh Kumar Singh suffered a fracture in his right wrist in retaliation to the attack on Sooraj.

IIT authorities have said an inquiry will be conducted by the institute and appropriate action will be taken based on its outcome.

ALSO READ | It's Not Really a Cattle Slaughter Ban. But it's as Good as One

A senior police official said a formal complaint was yet to be received but an inquiry was being held into the matter. "We will register a case on receipt of a complaint," the official told PTI.

A spokesperson for IIT Madras said, "There was an altercation between two students and both of them sustained injuries. Immediately appropriate medical attention was given."

The spokesperson added, "An inquiry will be held by the institute and appropriate action will be taken based on its outcome."

On Sunday, some students held a "beef fest" in the campus to protest the Centre's ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets.

(With PTI inputs)