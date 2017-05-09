Before Justice Karnan, These Judges Were Embroiled In Controversies

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan guilty of contempt and sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment. Karnan became the first sitting judge to be sent to jail. The seven-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, also found Justice Karnan guilty of abusing the judiciary and judicial indiscretion. Here’s a look at judges who have had run-ins with the justice system.​

Justice C S Karnan

- Calcutta High Court Judge

- Sentenced to six months jail by the Supreme Court, which held him guilty of contempt and ordered the Kolkata Police chief to arrest him

Justice V Ramaswami

- Supreme Court Judge

- First Judge against whom impeachment proceedings were initiated

- Impeachment motion failed in Lok Sabha as the Congress and its allies abstained from voting in 1993

Justice Soumitra Sen

- Judge of Calcutta High Court

- Resigned in 2011 after the Rajya Sabha voted in favour of a removal motion

Justice P D Dinakaran

- Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court

- Faced graft allegations and resigned before removal motion was initiated in 2011

