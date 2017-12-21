Beggar in Rae Bareli Turns Out to be a Millionaire, Reveals Aadhaar Card

In Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh, an old man, whom people mistook for a beggar, turned out to be a Millionaire, it was revealed courtesy his Aadhaar card.The details on the Aadhaar helped identify the old man as Mutthaiya Nadar, resident of 240 B North, Neru, Thidhiyur Pookuli, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, 627152. It came to notice that he had a bank account and, to everyone’s surprise, the money in it totalled Rs 1,63,93,000 (One crore sixty three lakh and ninety three thousand).According to an eyewitness, Swami Bhaskar, of Swami Prabodh Paramhans Inter College, on 13th December spotted Nadar in a very bad condition. The man appeared to be a beggar by the looks of him; however, when Bhaskar went to Nadar and tried to speak to him he could not understand the language. Nadar indicated that he was hungry and Bhaskar helped him with food and also took him to a barber for shaving and haircut.Thereafter, when the man went for a bath, an Aadhaar card, a bank FD and key were recovered from his clothes.The family members of Nadar were subsequently contacted with the help of a phone number on his Aadhaar card. The family members rushed to Rae Bareli and took Nadar back with them on a flight. According to the account given by family members, Nadar, along with the family, went on a pilgrimage in the month of June, but has been missing since then. The family believed that someone might have drugged Nadar during the tour.The family members were on a lookout since then and were, finally, able to track him with the help of the Aadhaar card.