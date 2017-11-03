BEL Recruitment 2017: 24 Deputy Engineer Vacancies at Ghaziabad, Apply Before Nov 25

BEL Recruitment 2017 advertisement notice to fill 24 Deputy Engineer/E-II posts at the Ghaziabad Unit has been published by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on its official website – bel-india.com.The recruitment of Deputy Engineers will be on 5 years fixed term basis which is extendable by another 5 years. BEL is hiring for the above post for its Ghaziabad Unit in the NCT Region and the selected candidates can be posted on its customer sites anywhere in India.Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written test that is scheduled to be conducted on December 16th 2017. Candidates who will qualify the written test will be eligible for the interview round.Out of the 24 Deputy Engineer posts, 18 vacancies are for the Electronics discipline and 6 vacancies for the Computer Science discipline.Deputy Engineer (E-II Grade) – Rs 16,400 – 3% - Rs 40,500 + admissible allowancesThe candidate must possess a degree in BE, B.Tech, B.Sc Engineering or AMIE in concerned discipline and hold minimum 2 years professional experience as on 1st November 2017 to apply for the job.Candidates of only the following disciplines are eligible to apply. Electronics Engineering,. Electronics & Communication Engineering,. Communication Engineering,. Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering,. Telecommunication Engineering. Computer Science & Engineering. Computer Engineering.– visit the official website - bel-india.com– From the Careers drop down menu, select ‘Recruitment – Advertisements– Read through the detailed advertisement to know your eligibility, click on:Click here to view detailed advertisement– Download the application form by clicking on: Application Form– Pay the fee online at SBI by clicking on: Link for online payment of application fee– Complete the Application Form, attach the following documents: SSLC Marks Card as proof of age Graduation Marks Card and final degree certificateCategory Certificate (OBC Caste certificate issued on or after 01.11.2016Copy of Application Fee Payment Receipt– Super-scribe "Application for the post of Dy. Engineer (Comp.Sc) / Dy. Engineer (Electronics)" on your envelope– Send the Application Form and Attached Documents by post/courier to:Manager (HR&A), Bharat Electronics Limited, Sahibabad Industrial Area, Ghaziabad - 201010The upper limit for the candidates to apply for the post of Deputy Engineer is 27 years.Candidates of General and OBC category need to pay an application fee of Rs 500.Candidates of SC/ST/PWD category are exempted from paying application fee.