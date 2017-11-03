BEL Recruitment 2017: 24 Deputy Engineer Vacancies at Ghaziabad, Apply Before Nov 25
The recruitment of Deputy Engineers will be on 5 years fixed term basis which is extendable by another 5 years.
BEL is hiring for the above post for its Ghaziabad Unit in the NCT Region and the selected candidates can be posted on its customer sites anywhere in India.
BEL Recruitment 2017 advertisement notice to fill 24 Deputy Engineer/E-II posts at the Ghaziabad Unit has been published by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on its official website – bel-india.com.
The recruitment of Deputy Engineers will be on 5 years fixed term basis which is extendable by another 5 years. BEL is hiring for the above post for its Ghaziabad Unit in the NCT Region and the selected candidates can be posted on its customer sites anywhere in India.
Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written test that is scheduled to be conducted on December 16th 2017. Candidates who will qualify the written test will be eligible for the interview round.
Vacancy Details
Out of the 24 Deputy Engineer posts, 18 vacancies are for the Electronics discipline and 6 vacancies for the Computer Science discipline.
Pay Scale
Deputy Engineer (E-II Grade) – Rs 16,400 – 3% - Rs 40,500 + admissible allowances
Academic Qualification & Experience
The candidate must possess a degree in BE, B.Tech, B.Sc Engineering or AMIE in concerned discipline and hold minimum 2 years professional experience as on 1st November 2017 to apply for the job.
Candidates of only the following disciplines are eligible to apply
Electronics
1. Electronics Engineering,
2. Electronics & Communication Engineering,
3. Communication Engineering,
4. Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering,
5. Telecommunication Engineering
Computer Science
1. Computer Science & Engineering
2. Computer Engineering.
How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2017 Deputy Engineers/E-II
Step 1 – visit the official website - bel-india.com
Step 2 – From the Careers drop down menu, select ‘Recruitment – Advertisements
Step 3 – Read through the detailed advertisement to know your eligibility, click on:
Click here to view detailed advertisement
Step 4 – Download the application form by clicking on: Application Form
Step 5 – Pay the fee online at SBI by clicking on: Link for online payment of application fee
Step 6 – Complete the Application Form, attach the following documents: SSLC Marks Card as proof of age Graduation Marks Card and final degree certificate
Experience certificate/s
Category Certificate (OBC Caste certificate issued on or after 01.11.2016
Copy of Application Fee Payment Receipt
Step 7 – Super-scribe "Application for the post of Dy. Engineer (Comp.Sc) / Dy. Engineer (Electronics)" on your envelope
Step 8 – Send the Application Form and Attached Documents by post/courier to:
Manager (HR&A), Bharat Electronics Limited, Sahibabad Industrial Area, Ghaziabad - 201010
Age Limit
The upper limit for the candidates to apply for the post of Deputy Engineer is 27 years.
Application Fee
Candidates of General and OBC category need to pay an application fee of Rs 500.
Candidates of SC/ST/PWD category are exempted from paying application fee.
