3 GJM Leaders Who Met Rajnath Singh Recently Arrested From Gurugram

Three senior Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders were arrested from Haryana’s Gurugram by the West Bengal CID on Friday on charges of arson and violence during the recent Darjeeling unrest.The three leaders - DK Pradhan, Tilak Roka and PT Ola - had recently held a meeting with home minister Rajnath Singh about the Gorkhaland agitation.They were arrested from Sector-56 in Gurugram and brought to Kolkata by the evening.On September 20, the three, along with GJM secretary Roshan Giri and Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia met Singh in Delhi to discuss Gorkhaland issue and need for a tripartite dialogue to resolve the crisis.Speaking to News18, a senior CID officer said that the three leaders were involved in setting afire the Bhanu Bhavan in the heart of Darjeeling in June.“They were booked under various sections of the IPC for rioting, arson, using explosives or fire to cause damage to property, preventing public servants from duty,” he said.On September 6, arrest warrants were issued against Pradhan, Roka, GJM chief Bimal Gurung and Giri by the state CID.“Recently we a got information that they are hiding in Gurugram and we immediately arrested them with assistance from the local police,” a senior police officer said.Recently, in a major setback for GJM chief Bimal Gurung, chief minister Mamata Banerjee formed a new body called “Board of Administrators for Darjeeling Hills (BoA)” till the scheduled election of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and appointed rebel GJM leader Binay Tamang as its chairman to look into the Hills Affairs in Darjeeling.Another GJM rebel leader Anit Thapa was made the vice-chairman of BoA. The other key members in the BoA are: state Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De, LB Rai (TMC), Mann Ghising (GNLF), Sanchari Subba (GJM), Jaitoon Khatun.