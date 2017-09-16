Bengal CID Busts Racket Selling Fake MBBS Degree Certificates

Related Stories CID Arrests Two From Delhi in Bengal's Fake Doctor Racket

: In a startling revelation, it has been found that a huge percentage of 'medical practitioners' in West Bengal have procured fake MBBS degree certificates bearing the official stamp of Calcutta University.The fake MBBS degree racket was busted after the West Bengal CID arrested two persons — Suresh Kumar Agarwal and Chandan Kumar Agarwal — from Delhi for their alleged involvement in the scam. During investigation, the CID sleuths came to know that both Suresh and Chandan used to sell forged medical certificates to customers under the letterhead of Indian Medical Board."The seized degrees seem to be fake as we have leads that someone forged the varsity's stamp," a CID source said.It was learnt that CID has sent a list of fake doctors who procured such fictitious degrees. "We have received a complaint from CID and looking in the matter," a senior Calcutta University official said.Speaking to, Nirmal Maji, chairman of the West Bengal Medical Council, said, "I heard about the matter and CID officials are in touch with the CU authorities to get more details. This is a serious matter and need to be investigated properly."In April, 2017, the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) tipped the state CID that several fake doctors are operating in Bengal and requested them initiate a massive crackdown to save hundreds of lives.Following the tip-off, several fake doctors were arrested from Bengal and its adjoining states. Investigation revealed that most of the arrested fake doctors were attached to some of the well-known hospitals in city including Kothari Medical, Belle Vue Clinic, Ruby General Hospital, Kalpana Women and Child Care, ILS Hospital etc.One of the fake doctors Subhendu Bhattacharya who was arrested recently even received an award from former President Pranab Mukherjee. Bhattacharya used to run a private nursing home - Kalpana Women and Child Care - in Howrah district.Others who were arrested in the last six months are: Naren Pandey attached to Kolkata's well known Belle Vue Clinic, Ajay Tewary (his prescription letterhead reads 'consultant gastroenterologist') attached with the Kothari Medical Centre and ILS Hospital, Dum Dum, Ram Shankar Singh (private chamber in Howrah), Kaiser Alam, (arrested from North Bengal and he used to work as an RMO at Ruby General Hospital) and Khusinath Haldar (employed in Madarihat block primary health centre in Alipurduar in North Bengal).The lid of fake certificate scam was opened with the arrest of Kaiser Alam from North Bengal in May. He used to work as an RMO at Kolkata's Ruby General Hospital since 2015.