Bengal CID Raids Rooshan Giri’s Darjeeling House; Computer and Printers Seized

GJM leader Rooshan Giri’s Darjeeling house was raided by the West Bengal CID early on Thursday and his personal computer, two printers and a suitcase were seized.A senior police officer said the raid was conducted based on specific inputs that the GJM was responsible for the recent killings and incidents of arson in the Hills.After GJM chief Bimal Gurung went off the radar, Rooshan, along with few others, had been holding meetings with Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the demand for a separate Gorkhaland. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had condemned the meetings, saying Rajnath Singh should not have met the leaders while holding a constitutional position.“They broke open the main door of my house and seized my personal belongings. I condemn this act and have already informed our Darjeeling MP. I will also lodge a complaint against the officers for illegally raiding my house,” Rooshan said.“Why have the police taken my computer and printers? Why did they vandalise my house? I am not a criminal. I am a law abiding citizen of this country. The state government is trying to frame me in false cases. Our only crime is that we are raising our voice for a separate state in a democratic manner.”Bimal Gurung also condemned the raids and appealed for peace in the Hills. “I don’t want any bloodshed. The alleged firing incident with the Bengal Police is a conspiracy to suppress our voice. We only want Gorkhaland. I don’t want any post. The Bengal Police burnt houses of our leaders and supporters. The common people of the Hills are suffering.”On September 22, in a major setback for Rooshan Giri, three of his close aides — DK Pradhan, PT Ola and Tilak Chandra Roka — were arrested from Gurugram by the Bengal CID.