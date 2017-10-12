Bengal CID Summons CPI(M) MP Ritabrata in Sexual Exploitation Case

Expelled CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member Ritabrata Banerjee was been summoned by the West Bengal CID over his alleged involvement in a sexual exploitation case.A team of CID officers pasted the summons letter on the door of his 86 Ramlal Bazaar, Kishalay School Lane residence in Garfa area in Kolkata. Banerjee has been asked to meet the investigating officers at CID headquarters in Bhawani Bhawan on Friday.Speaking to News18, a senior CID officer said, “An IT professional based in Balurghat has alleged that the CPI(M) MP (Ritabrata Banerjee) sexually exploited her on the false pretext of marriage. She also lodged a complaint at the Balurghat police station in South Dinajpur district and we have taken over the case for further investigation.”Banerjee, on the other hand, had also lodged a complaint with the Balurghat police that the woman was blackmailing and pressurizing him to pay her.“Please take necessary action and rescue me from her evil clutches,” Banerjee mentioned in his complaint.“We will summon both the complainants for cross-examination and medical tests. Banerjee has been asked to appear before the investigating team on October 13. We will also go through their private mails, texts and WhatsApp messages exchanged between them,” the police officer added.The woman has now threatened to commit suicide. She said, “We have known each other since last year and he had promised to marry me. Recently, I came to know that he has had a string of affairs with several other women. His allegations against me are baseless and false.”On October 5, she tweeted that the Rajya Sabha MP had allegedly promised to marry her and got into a physical relationship with her.Her tweet to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reads: @MamataOfficial ma’am pls help me 2 fight my battle against this @RitabrataBanerj so that I can maintain my modesty. He promised to marry me (sic).In other tweets to Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she alleged that the MP had offered her Rs 2.5 lakhs at first and Rs 50 lakhs later, to keep quiet.Rubbishing the allegations, Ritabrata tweeted on Wednesday: Hard Facts. Manufactured Lies will be combatted. Will not succumb to politically aided threats (sic).“I got acquainted to her in May, 2016. She had portrayed and represented herself to be a hapless lady in urgent need for a loan from SBI Balurghat Branch. I was induced and allured to meet her material demands till I realized that her demands are boundless,” excerpts from Ritabrata’s FIR reads.The expelled CPI(M) leader has further claimed that the woman threatened him and demanded money for treatment as she was suffering from Lymphoma. “Due to her threat, I was compelled to make a payment of Rs 2.25 lakhs on July 20, 2017,” Banerjee’s FIR reads.The CPI(M) leader has said, “Please take necessary action and rescue me from her evil clutches.”On September 17, the CPI(M) had officially expelled Ritabrata Banerjee from the party for grave anti-party activities including “moral degeneration in relation to women”.