Bengal Fake Doctor Racket: Medical Council Head Sees CPI-M Hand

Kolkata: The arrest of six fake doctors across West Bengal in the last one month has sent ripples across the medical fraternity in the state.

The West Bengal Medical Council has provided names of at least 15 doctors to state CID for carrying fake medical degrees. Out of these, six have already been arrested and a high-level probe is underway to nab the rest.

Speaking to News18 Nirmal Maji, chairman of the West Bengal Medical Council, said the total number of fake doctors could be over 500. He claimed that most of them procured fake degrees during 1996-2003 during Left Front rule. “We are getting information about the involvement of CPI-M leaders in the scam,” he said, adding that there are 76,500 registered doctors in Bengal.

What has come as rude shock is most of them were attached to some of the most reputed hospitals in the city, including Kothari Medical, Belle Vue Clinic, Ruby General Hospital, Kalpana Women and Child Care and ILS Hospital.

Those who have been arrested so far are: Subhendu Bhattacharya, who recently even got an award from President Pranab Mukherjee; Naren Pandey, who worked with Kolkata’s well known Belle Vue Clinic; Ajay Tewary, who worked with the Kothari Medical Centre and ILS Hospital, Dum Dum, Ram Shankar Singh from Howrah; Kaiser Alam, an RMO at Ruby General Hospital and Khusinath Haldar, who was employed at a block primary health centre in Alipurduar in North Bengal.

On May 23, one more person identified as Ramesh Chandra Baidya was arrested for selling fake medical degrees. During interrogation, he confessed that he had sold over 500 fake degrees for lakhs of rupees.

The lid on the fake doctor racket was blown with the arrest of Kaiser Alam from North Bengal in May. He used to work as an RMO at Kolkata’s Ruby General Hospital since 2015.

Maji said, “This is a disturbing trend and we are shocked to know that some of them were attached to well-known hospitals and nursing homes in the city.”

He said, “On Tuesday, I had a meeting with the CID and provided nine more names of fake doctors, including a woman. All of them went underground but we are hopeful that soon all of them will be arrested.”

Maji said that most of these fake doctors practiced Homeopathy, Yunani and Ayurveda but procured fake degrees to start an allopathy practice as well. They posed as gastroenterologist, skin specialists, allergy and asthma cure specialist, Maji said.

“After we received complaints, we checked their registration numbers and found some discrepancies. We were shocked and immediately alerted the CID,” said the medical council head.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bnerjee Banerjee - who holds the health portfolio – has instructed the CID and medical council to chalk out ways to stop this menace in future.

DIG, CID, Nishad Pervez said, “This is a big racket and our officers are probing the matter round the clock. We got names of few more people and hopefully they will be arrested soon.”

Meanwhile, the state government directed all registered doctors renew their registration and update their credentials with the West Bengal Medical Council.

“A large numbers of doctors have not renewed their registration and there are also doctors who have stopped practising or have passed away. Therefore to keep a tab on all those who are practising and who all are not – we have asked all of them to renew their registration,” he said.