Bengal Govt to Launch Utility App Ahead of Panchayat Poll

The West Bengal government is all set to launch ‘Panchayat Pratikar’ mobile app, a one touch solution to get allowances, rations, sell agro-based products etc.The app will also highlight the achievements of the Mamata Banerjee government in the state.Though the decision to launch this app was conceptualised a year ago, it it will be given final shape ahead of the Panchayat Elections in 2018.The move to speed up the process of ‘Panchayat Pratikar’ came a day after Mamata government announced a scheme to distribute nearly 2,000 cows to villagers.The government has also launched a toll-free number, 18002000864, for grievance redressal. The government will set up three-member committees at block, zila and state levels.There are 825 zila parishad constituencies spread over 20 zila parishads and 1 mahakuma parishad, 9,240 panchayat samiti constituencies in 341 panchayat samitis and 48,751 gram panchayat constituencies in 3,354 gram panchayats in Bengal.Launching of app and its implementation will cost nearly Rs 1,783 crore. The World Bank will sanction Rs 1,372 crore and rest of the cost —Rs 411 Crore — will be borne by the Bengal government.