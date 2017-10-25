Bengal Govt to Operate Small Aircraft to Improve Regional Connectivity

West Bengal’s transport department is all set to get its own aviation wing – the first in the country – that will operate small aircrafts to meet the rising demand for faster connectivity in various parts of the state.The department will collaborate with private airlines operators for the initiative. For Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, it is a dream project and she is pushing for its launch at the earliest. “The project was conceptualised by our Chief Minister and we are happy to announce this initiative,” Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari said.Adhikari said that the government plans to start flights to small sectors in the state from early next year. “A tender has already been drafted and the most suited private airline company will be given the opportunity to be a part of this unique project with us,” he said.Initially, aircraft will be operated from Kolkata to Andal, Cooch Behar, Bagdogra, Malda and a few other small airports, said Adhikari. Each aircraft will have a seating capacity of 10 to 25 people. Airports at Bagdogra, Balurghat and Cooch Behar have been renovated by the government for small aircraft, he said.The transport minister said the project will also boost tourism in the state. “I am sure this will be a boon for several people in Bengal who were demanding better air connectivity. This will help us in promoting tourism in the state,” he said.Sources said the state government is also considering the idea of sea planes in coastal areas as part of the tourism developmental plan.The government has also decided to spend Rs 300 crore for infrastructure development of Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal near Durgapur. The revamp would include a better transport system as well as sewerage and drainage system.