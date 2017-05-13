Bengal Minister Slams Maulana Barkati for Comments Against India

Kolkata: West Bengal minister and the state secretary of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Saturday slammed Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati - the Shahi Imam of Kolkata’s Tipu Sultan Mosque – for his objectionable comment against India.

Hours after police forcibly removed red beacon from his car, Chowdhury held a press conference and said, “For the last few days we have noticed that he is making statement like an arrogant person and his remark against our mother country is highly condemnable.”

He said, “I came to know that recently he declared Jihad against India and threatens to create another Pakistan. Such a statement is against the law and there should not be any leniency in dealing with such persons in terms of legal action.”

“If he is threatening to create another Pakistan, let him stay in Pakistan. He can happily go to Pakistan and stay there. No one will stop him,” a visibly annoyed Chowdhury said while adding that why he is so obsessed with red beacon.

“I don’t understand why an Imam is so infatuated with power and red beacon. This is against the Quran,” he said.

On Friday, Barkati had said that no one has the guts to remove the red beacon from his car. “It's been with us for hundreds of years. It is the RSS which is illegal, Modi is illegal not the red light on my car. Don't try disturbing Muslims in Bengal,” he had said.

His remarks invited massive criticism from the opposition leaders and also on social networking sites.

“He should stay within his limit,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

Recently, the central government issued an order mentioning that after May 1 no one will be able to put red beacon atop his or her vehicle. Only Blue light will be used for emergency purpose. “Neither the states nor the Centre will have power to give any special permission (for use of beacon lights),” the order reads.