Bengal Nun Rape Case: Bangladeshi National Gets Imprisonment Till Death

The city sessions court in Kolkata on Wednesday sentenced Nazrul Islam alias Naju - a Bangladeshi national - to life imprisonment till death for raping a 72-year old nun at the Convent of Jesus and Mary at Ranaghat in Bengal’s Nadia district on March 14, 2015.On Tuesday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Kumkum Sinha held Nazrul guilty in the rape case and convicted five others for robbery. One accused is still on the run.Another accused Mohammad Salim Sheikh, Milan Kumar Sarkar, Ohidul Islam and Kholadar Rahaman were convicted for robbery and awarded 10 years of imprisonment.One Gopal Sarkar was awarded seven-year prison term. All six accused have been convicted under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), while five have also been held guilty under Section 395 (dacoity) of the IPC.The nun, who moved out of the state after the assault, travelled to Ranaghat and identified the accused from a police line up, said chief public prosecutor Tamal Mukerjee."She strode straight towards the accused and identified him by touching his hand," he said.On March 14, 2015, the nun at the Convent of Jesus and Mary at Ranaghat was gang-raped by a group of people. They also decamped with cash and valuables worth Rs 6 lakh.Later the case was handed over to the CID. On June 22, the CID submitted the charge sheet for the robbery and rape at a convent school in Ranaghat against Salim Sheikh, Gopal Sarkar, Khaleda Rahaman Mintoo, Milan Sarkar and Ohidul Seikh and Nazrul Islam.The main accused Nazrul, a 28-year-old Bangladeshi national, was arrested at the Sealdah railway station when he was getting off a local train on June 17, 2015.