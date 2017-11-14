Rosogolla Belongs to Bengal, State Wins GI Tag Battle Against Odisha

Sweet news for us all. We are very happy and proud that #Bengal has been granted GI ( Geographical Indication) status for Rosogolla — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 14, 2017

It was a bitter battle that ended on a sweet note for Bengal. The Geographical Indications (GI) Registry on Tuesday announced that the ‘Rosogolla’, unanimous with the Bengali identity, originated in West Bengal and not Odisha.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee celebrated the news with a tweet saying: "Sweet news for us all. We are very happy and proud that Bengal has been granted GI ( Geographical Indication) status for Rosogolla."The GI announcement came months after the Odisha government formed a panel to formally lay claims on ‘Rosogolla’, which has traditionally been identified with anything Bengali.West Bengal and Odisha have been engaged in a bitter legal battle over the origin of the syrupy Rosogolla since June 2015.Speaking to News18 from Chennai, Assistant Registrar of Trade Marks and GI, Chinnaraja G Naidu said, “Yes, today Bengal got the GI patent for Rosogolla. After a thorough study, we found that the juicy sweet ‘Rosogolla’ indeed originated from Bengal and not Odisha.”State food processing Minister Abdur Rezzak Mollah welcomed GI announcement and said, “It was not merely a battle over Rosogolla, but a battle of pride and identity for Bengalis.”The battle of Rosogolla turned worse when Odisha’s science and technology minister Pradip Kumar Panigrahi had set up more couple of committees to trace the origin of the Rosogolla in 2015. They also declared July 30, 2015 as ‘Rasagolla Dibasa’ to celebrate its origin.Then Bengal government too set up a committee and decided to fight it legally with the Odisha government. Then the Bengal government while referring to nineteenth century history to claim Rosogolla was created by Nabin Chandra Das, a famous sweetmeat maker in 1868.Owner of Ganguram, Ram Ji, said, “A great relief for us. I would like to thank the concern ministry for doing justice to us.”He said, “You just cannot define Rosogolla by saying that it is a just a sweet. Rosogolla is a part of our family members. It is about joy, happiness. It is a part of our culture.”Owner of famous sweetmeat chain KC Das, Dhiman Das said, “I don’t have words to express my thanks to the GI officials. We are in to this business for several decades and I knew Rosogolla is our creation. This is the victory of Banga Bashi”.