Bengal’s Suspected Blue Whale Game Victim Was Depressed, Had Penned Thoughts in Diary

The probe into the death of a 14-year-old boy in Bengal, who is alleged to have committed suicide due to the Blue Whale Game, has revealed that he was depressed and had penned his thoughts in a diary.“If someone is smiling all the time then it is not necessary that he is happy from inside… If a person is pretending that he is strong but that does not mean that he is strong from inside… It is difficult to understand human being… life… Not necessary to look good all the time,” an excerpt from his diary reads. The diary entry was made just a few days before his death.Ankan, a Class X student of Anandapur High School in Keshpur in West Midnapore, was found hanging in his house on August 12. In the morning, he went to take a bath but when he did not come out, his family grew suspicious. He was found hanging in the bathroom an hour later and a polythene sheet was wrapped around his body.Police have confirmed that he committed suicide and he was last seen playing online games at his father office. His father run a cable TV business in Keshpur.During investigation sleuths seized the computer and his diary. While the family claims that the boy was pushed to suicide due to the Blue Whale Game, police have so far not found any evidence that ties him to the game.His relative Shyamal de said, “We can’t even think that Ankan at this stage will write such words in his diary. Usually in this age, children are more focused on playing cricket, football, food, clothes etc. We are still confused on what prompted him to write such words and taking such extreme steps.”“Recently, he was very much inclined towards online games. Most of time he was busy in playing online games. We strongly believe that his death is someway related to online games. The local police is investigating the matter and hopefully things will be clear soon,” he added.The incident has sent shockwaves in Ankan’s locality. This is the second case alleged to be related to the suicide game in India. A 14-year-old from Mumbai, had earlier ended his life by jumping off a building on August 10.Manpreet, before jumping from the multi-storied building in Mumbai, took a photograph with a captioned which reads, “The only thing you’d be left with is a picture of me.” Two more deaths alleged to be linked to the game have been reported. However, police have not found conclusive evidence about the game so far.