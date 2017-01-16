SCORE

Bengaluru: CISF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead at Kempegowda International Airport

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 16, 2017, 4:30 PM IST | Updated: 35 mins ago
Representative image (Photo: Getty)

Bengaluru: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan on Monday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

CISF constable Suresh Gaikwad (28), a native of Maharashtra, committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at 9 AM, DCP North East, Dr P S Harsha said.

Harsha said family dispute was the "prima facie reason" for the alleged suicide.

"He was undergoing the pain of divorce, and hence he took this extreme step," he said.

Forensic and explosive experts rushed to the spot and are investigating, Harsha said.

The International Airport Police Station has filed a complaint, he said.

