Bengaluru Festival a Hit Among Locals, Minister Promises 'Habba' Will be Back

Amid much fun, frolic, mixed with food and cultural events, a first of its kind festival organized by the Karnataka government, Namma Bengaluru Habba (Our Bengaluru Festival) on Sunday, proved to be a major crowd-puller for the administration.The daylong festival at Sankey Tank, in the heart of the city, witnessed people participating from all walks of life.Karnataka Tourism Minister, Priyank Kharge said, “The government wanted to keep the event as informal as possible and make it a citizen’s festival.”“Bengaluru has a 480-year-old history and the most dynamic city in the world needed this festival. This is the first time this ‘Habba’ is happening and we are likely to come back with it every month in a different place in the city,” added Kharge.With such events at regular intervals, the state tourism department plans to make residents aware of the benefits of environment preservation to protect the city.The department has made a conscious effort to minimalize the use of plastic during the day. No plastic banner was used, rather canvas was used to put of banners.The event also showcased the rich culture and heritage of the state in a series of performances like Yakshagana, Dollu Kunitha. On the other hand, the festival also boasted of DJ performances to woo the young crowd.The authorities had also arranged food trucks, flea markets, pot making classes and trampolines near the water body, for locals to have a fun-filled day. The flea market had ecological products, stalls of terracotta jewellery.However, the main attraction of the event was the stunts performed on Flyboard, by stuntmen looking like Spiderman and the Green Goblin, with their water jet boots.One of the visitors, Darshan said, “The logistics have been managed very well. There are dustbins every 100 meters, drinking water is available after every 100 meters.”