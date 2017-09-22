Bengaluru Income Tax Officer's Son Abducted, Killed; Four Arrested

Ten days after the teenage son of an income tax officer in Bengaluru was abducted, police on Friday discovered his decomposed body near the Ramohalli Lake on the outskirts of the city.Four persons, including a friend of the victim, has been arrested. A fifth suspect is absconding.On September 13, a day after 19-year-old Sharath went missing, he sent a video recording on WhatsApp to his father, crying for help. The victim had said in the video that he has been abducted by “some people who you have troubled”. He had also said that the kidnappers were asking for Rs 50 lakh ransom.The boy's father, I-T officer Niranjan Kumar lodged a police complaint on September 14, two days after Sharath went missing. His new car was also not traceable.While the victim had left his Ullala home saying he was going to visit a friend, police have been interrogating some of his friends, including one Vishal, who has been arrested now.Police suspected foul play when Vishal’s statements were inconsistent.According to preliminary evidence, after initial talks on September 13-14, the abductors had thought of letting Sharath go. However, Vishal soon realised that the victim might recognise him, which would invite trouble for him.The group then strangled the boy, tied some weights on his body and dumped him in the lake. However, the body soon started floating on the lake. Sensing trouble, the abductors then thought of burying him as the stench was bad.Police are now about to exhume the body and conduct a postmortem for further investigation.