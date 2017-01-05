Bengaluru: Four men arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in Bengaluru on December 31 had been stalking her for four to five days, Bengaluru Police said on Thursday — a day after the CCTV footage of the incident sparked angry reactions across the country.

Police have arrested four of the six accused and a hunt is on for the other two.

“The incident happened when the woman was coming home from a New Year party. The accused had been watching and stalking her for four to five days,” said Praveen Sood, Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

He gave the names of the arrested men as Aiyappa, the main culprit who molested the woman and Leno, Sudesh and Somashekar. Aiyappa and Sudesh are delivery boys, Leno is a helper and Somashekhar a driver, Sood said, adding that a bike had been seized from them. "They have confessed (to the crime)," he said.

"Aiyappa molested the girl. There was no friendship or any such thing except that they stay close by," ANI quoted the top copy as saying.

"The victim is in trauma. We should respect her privacy... The video was quite clear. It was a heinous crime," Sood said.

He said Prashant Francis, a resident of Kammanahalli, came forward with the "gory" video to help police and urged the public to report other such incidents.

The arrests come three days after a CCTV footage surfaced showing two scooter-borne two men accost a woman in Kammanahalli area in east Bengaluru, zoom past her, take a U-turn and halt the vehicle before one of them jumps off, gropes her and escapes even as bystanders watch without coming to her help.

In the footage, one of the two men is first seen approaching the woman, forcing himself on her and dragging her to the scooter while the other person is seated on it, before pinning her down.

As she resists and tries to free herself, he pushes her down on the road and both escape from the scene, but not before the victim slaps the one who had grabbed her.

The incident had occurred even as several women were on December 31 night molested and groped by a mob on MG Road and Brigade Road, despite the presence of 1,500 police personnel to control the unruly New Year revellers.

The incident drew flak from many quarters even as Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stoked a controversy by blaming the youngsters' "western ways" for the incidents.

(With agency inputs)