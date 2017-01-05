Bengaluru Molestation: Four Arrested, Main Accused Identified

Bengaluru: Police on Thursday arrested four accused in the Bengaluru sexual assault case that happened on New Year's Eve.

CCTV footage of a young woman being groped and molested in a deserted lane of Kammanahalli area in East Bengaluru on the night of December 31 by two bike-borne assailants came to light on Wednesday.

As per the latest report, the police have arrested the main accused in the case identified as Leno and Aiyappa.

Two other accused, identified as Raju and Chinnu, have also been arrested. All the accused are residents of Frazer Town in Kamanahalli. A manhunt has been launched to arrest two other accused who are still at large.

Criticising the police, BJP leader Jagadish Shettar said,"This action is too late. Law and order in the state has completely failed. After media pressure, the state government started taking action. Why was no action taken on 31st night?"

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao defended police for their actions and said, "Please do not undermine effort of police as they took action soon after they received the complaint."

This is the second sexual assault case that has come to light from Bengaluru on on New Year's Eve alone.

Earlier, another video a similar incident on New Year's Eve came to light where revelry turned into a nightmare for several women who were allegedly molested at a large gathering in city's downtown area.

Police on Tuesday had claimed to have found "credible" evidence of molestation and have registered an FIR.