Bengaluru Musician 'Jumps' to Death From Mumbai Building

A 29-year-old musician from Bengaluru allegedly committed suicide today by jumping off the 12th floor of a high-rise building in suburban Bandra here, the police said.Karan Joseph took the extreme step by jumping off a window of the flat, owned by a company where his friend Rishi Shah works, at Bullock Road, they said.Karan was residing at the flat since the last month and was reportedly depressed, said senior police inspector of Bandra police station Pandit Thackrey.At around 8.30 am, Karan along with Rishi and other friends was watching television in the living room. After sometime, he got up, went near the window and jumped off it.He was reportedly in an inebriated state, the official said.Karan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, Thackrey said, adding Karan had gone out last night and returned home only this morning.According to the police no suicide note was found from the spot."His mobile phone will be sent to forensic science laboratory to get any possible lead about the reason behind his death," the official said.Karan's parents have been informed about the incident and the body will be handed over to his kin after post-mortem. An accidental death report has been registered and probe is underway, he said.Reacting to the incident, singer and music director Vishal Dadlani tweeted, "Destroyed. Karan Joseph, one of the most incredible Indian musicians, has committed suicide. Played with Pentagram on our MTV Unplugged set."