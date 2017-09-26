Bengaluru Students' Selfie Shows the Moment Friend Drowned in Pond

A 17-year-old student of Bengaluru's National College drowned while his friends were taking a selfie at the pond in Ramagondlu Betta, around 40 km from the city.In one of the selfies, Vishwas G is seen drowning in the background. He was picnicking with his fellow NCC cadets on Sunday near Kanakapura.Vishwas's parents have accused the college authorities of negligence. They sat with his body outside the institute's gate asking for strict action against the faculty in charge of the NCC unit, Prof Girish and Sharath.It was only after the college management assured action that they vacated the premises.A case of accidental death was filed at the Thalaghattapura Police Station.Talking to News18, Vishwas' professor Nagaraj said, "The students left to participate in Swachh Abhiyan. I was not travelling with them. The officer concerned should have taken care of them. There have been serious lapses and an inquiry into the matter."The professor confirmed that the incident took place around 12 pm on Sunday and the police were informed around 2 pm, after the boy couldn't be found.