Bengaluru to Turn Into Fortress on Dec 31 to Prevent Last Year's Rerun of 'Mass Molestation'

Taking lessons from last year’s incidents of ‘mass molestation’ in Bengaluru, the city police have made elaborate security arrangements at the central business areas of MG Road and Brigade Road to turn it into a fortress for the New Year’s Eve.The over 2,000 police personnel who will ‘guard’ the New Year revellers this time is double the usual police strength.With several cases of molestation reported last year on December 31, the Bengaluru Police have decided that they are not going to take chances this time and have roped in 15,000 policemen for the special duty.Two thousand personnel would be deputed just around the central business area 500 women police officers and about 500 patrol vehicles doing the rounds starting December 31 evening till the morning of January 1.“My one request to partygoers is, please go and have fun with your friends, wish everyone you want to, but don’t go out of your way to wish those people who don’t want to accept your wishes. It is irritating for the others and can lead to serious concerns,” said Bengaluru police commissioner T Suneel Kumar about the police preparedness.Although there were only two official molestation cases reported last year as the victims chose not to pursue the cases, police wants to be doubly sure of their preventive methods this time.A Karnataka High Court order had earlier specified that the police will be held responsible for anything untoward that happens on New Year’s Eve. The court also noted that the police had refused permission to a private company for an event with Sunny Leone called ‘Sunny Night’ after protests by fringe groups against the event.Police are also installing more lights and about 500 CCTVs surveillance cameras across the city, half of which will be around the MG Road area. Police are also looking at installing drones around the crowded areas to keep track of any ‘misbehaviour’ by revellers.Areas like Koramangala and Indranagar that draw heavy crowds will also see a security overdrive.“We will take up a special drive against drunken driving and book violators immediately. If people go around wishing other people against their wishes, they will be booked again. We have decided to show no lenience if someone misbehaves with women or for those who disturb peace on the streets after getting drunk, or create public nuisance,” Kumar added.Last year, women faced strangers who would accost them and insist on wishing them or taking selfies, leading to panic among young women who were pushed around on the streets.