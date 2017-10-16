A 45-year-old animal rights activist was allegedly assaulted and her car attacked by people involved in illegal cow slaughter on Saturday night. Nandini Neeraj had raised a complaint with the police about illegal cow slaughter the same evening.Nandini, who works as an executive in a multi-national company in Bengaluru, saw a few animals tied at a slaughter house on Saturday in Avalahalli. She suspected illegal activity at the premises and immediately alerted the police.Nandini says the police registered her complaint and asked her to go home.She has further claimed that the police had promised her that there were about 15-20 police officers present at the spot. However, instead of going back home, she along with two constables headed for the slaughter house. She was shocked to see that there were no policemen there, only the two who had accompanied her.There was a mob that had gathered at the slaughter house, alleged Nandini, who then attacked her and started pelting stones at her car while the constables fled."I was shocked to see that there were no police officers there. I went with two constables to show them the way as the slaughter house is located in a remote place. The personnel who accompanied me fled the spot to save their lives," the 45-year-old said.However, police said that they have rescued three bovines and lodged a case under Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act.Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP President BS Yedyurappa condemned the attack in a tweet and urged the Chief Minister to ensure her safety.