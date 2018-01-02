Bengaluru Woman Says Police Thrashed Her, Muslim Friend for Roaming Near Temple, Probe On

Acting out of their own accord turned costly for a bunch of Bengaluru Police officials when they allegedly called out on a young woman for being seen with a Muslim boy. The Police have initiated disciplinary action against the accused constables and station in-charge for ‘misbehaviour’.In a video message on Sunday, the Bengaluru woman had alleged that the police beat her up along with her friend as they belong to different communities and were seen roaming near a temple.It all started on December 20 when the police received a public complaint alleging that the girl was found in the company of a boy who happened to be a Muslim on December 20, near the Subramanya temple. In the night, she was found moving alone and the police decided to bring her to the police station and also inform her parents.The police said that she had left home without informing anyone at home two days before the incident. And this was not the first time that the woman had left home as there was another missing complaint registered against her in August.However, the police chose to involve the Muslim man along with his family and called him to the police station the next morning.The woman has alleged that the whole drama unfolded only because her friend was a Muslim. “The police repeatedly beat us up and abused us and targeted my friend. They even insisted that we were lovers and made all sorts of accusations. Is it only because he was a Muslim man?” the woman alleged in her video message.Family members of both were called to the police station and the girl was sent with her father and the boy with her uncle.The Superintendent of Police acknowledged the fact that the constables exceeded their brief and acted in an inappropriate manner with the Muslim man.Disciplinary action has been initiated against the constable, head constable and the station in-charge for misbehaviour. A detailed inquiry is being conducted into the incident.