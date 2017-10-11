GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bengaluru Woman Falls Off Bike Trying to Avoid Pothole, Run Over by Truck

Police said G Veena (21), a resident of Kundana in Devanahalli, was heading home riding pillion with elder sister G Lakshmi (24).

Updated:October 11, 2017, 1:18 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Bengaluru: The deadly potholes in the city have claimed another life with a woman pillion rider being killed after a truck rammed the vehicle. The rider was trying to avoid a pothole near Devanahalli, police said.

With this, four persons have died in accidents this month because of the battered condition of some of the city's roads.

Police said G Veena (21), a resident of Kundana in Devanahalli, was heading home riding pillion with elder sister G Lakshmi (24).

At the Shettarahalli gate, while trying to negotiate a pothole, Lakshmi slowed down the two-wheeler when a truck hit them from behind.

As the women fell off their vehicle, the truck ran over Veena, killing her instantaneously. Lakshmi too sustained serious injuries. She has been admitted to a nearby hospital, the police said.

Angry residents blocked the road protesting the pathetic condition of the road.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver who fled the spot leaving his vehicle.

Two days ago, a woman was run over by a truck when the motorcycle she was riding pillion with her nephew skidded near Nayandahalli while negotiating a pothole.

About a week ago, an elderly couple lost their lives when a bus ran over them on Mysuru road flyover as they were trying to avoid a pothole.

The government has come under sharp criticism for the condition of the roads in the city.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has blamed torrential rains for the potholes in the city and has promised to rid the city of potholes in a fortnight.

(With PTI inputs)
