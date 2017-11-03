BHAVINI Kalpakkam Recruitment 2017: Apply For 14 Scientific Assistant Posts from Tomorrow

BHAVINI Kalpakkam Recruitment 2017 notification to fill 14 vacancies for the post of Scientific Assistant 'B' has been released by the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI), Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu on its official website - bhavini.nic.in.As per the notification, the online application process will start tomorrow i.e. November 4, 2017 and the last date to apply online is November 24, 2017. Candidates interested in pursuing their career with BHAVINI – a PSU that comes under the Department of Atomic Energy, India can apply for these positions online from Saturday till the last date for submitting applications.Application Process Starts - November 4th 2017Application Process Ends - November 24th 2017. Scientific Assistant – Health Physics - 4 posts. Scientific Assistant – Chemistry - 2 posts. Scientific Assistant – Electrical - 3 posts. Scientific Assistant – Mechanical - 4 posts. Scientific Assistant – Instrumentation - 1 postThe selected candidates will get a monthly pay in the pay matrix of ₹35400 + PA, DA & Other allowances as per 7th CPC.The academic qualification for each category varies, therefore candidates must go through the vacancy advertisement notification in detail and apply only if they are eligible to apply for the same.http://www.bhavini.nic.in/writereaddata/Careers/45.pdfCandidates must apply online once the below mentioned link given on the homepage is live tomorrow:Rectt. of Scientific Assistant/B-Advt No.01/2017/HR. Unreserved and OBC Male candidates need to pay an application fee of ₹100. SC / ST / PWD / Ex-Serviceman and Female candidates are exempted from paying any application fee.The applicant must be of minimum 18 years of age and the upper age limit is 30 years.The final selection of candidates will be based on a written exam and interview.