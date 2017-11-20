BHEL Bangalore Technician Apprentices Recruitment 2017 Begins, Walk-In before Dec 16

BHEL Bangalore Technician Apprentices Recruitment 2017 has begun with Walk-In interviews on Monday at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Electronics Division, Bangalore to fill 250 Technician Apprentices training slots for this Unit.The Walk-In interviews will end on 16th December 2017; therefore candidates eligible and interested in pursuing apprenticeship with BHEL, Bangalore, must read the information below and walk-in for the interview at the earliest.. Electronics and Communication Engineering. Electrical & Electronics Engineering. Mechanical Engineering. Computer Science EngineeringThe applicant must possess a Diploma in the trade branch he/she is applying for the apprenticeship from a Recognised Institution.The applicant must be Minimum 18 Years of Age and Maximum 27 Years Old. However, age relaxation for upper-limit is applicable as follows:1. 5 Years age relaxation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates2. 3 Years age relaxation for OBC candidates.3. 10 Years age relaxation for Person with Disability (PwD)The cut-off date to determine the age of applicants is 1st November 2017Eligible candidates must appear for Walk-In interviews at BHEL Electronics Division, Mysuru Road, Bengaluru, 560026, with their duly filled application form, diploma certificates and other essential documents. The selection will be purely on the basis of merit of the candidates.The selected candidates will be eligible to get a remuneration of Rs 4,000 per month.Candidates can download the application form from the official website of BHEL, Electronics Division, Bengaluru at the below mentioned URL:http://www.bheledn.com/images/pdf/TechApp.pdf9.00 a.m to 3.30 p.m. (Monday to Friday)9.00 a.m to 11.30 a.m (Saturday)