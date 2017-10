BHEL Trichy Trade Apprentice 2017 Application Process Begins at bheltry.co.in; Last Date Oct 18th

BHEL Trichy Trade Apprentice 2017 application process has begun at Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu’s official website - bheltry.co.in . BHEL, Trichy has issued a notification inviting candidates for Trade Apprentice Selection 2017. The last date to apply for BHEL Trichy Trade Apprentice 2017 is October 18th, 2017.There are a total of 554 Trade Apprentice vacancies to recruit candidates for the posts of Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Motor Mechanic Vehicle, Welder, Plumber, Carpenter, Draughtsman, Programmer & System Administration Assistant and MLT Pathology. The job location would be Tamil Nadu.Candidates interested in applying for BHEL Trichy Trade Apprentice 2017 recruitment can follow the instructions below and apply today:Visit the official website for BHEL, Tiruchirappalli - bheltry.co.in Click on Apprenticeship Application Portal under Our ServicesClick on Register, it will take you to another page, where you need to read the instructions, check the button and click on I agreeEnter all details and registerDownload the confirmation page and take a print outBefore registering on BHEL, Trichy website, candidates need to apply for apprenticeship in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (E11153300023) on apprenticeship.gov.in. There is no online registration fee for the BHEL Trichy Trade Apprentice application. BHEL will declare the list of shortlisted candidates on October 21st 2017.1. Candidates must be a matriculate (10th passed) with mathematics and science as subjects.2. Candidate must have undergone 2 years ITI training in relevant trade3. Candidate must be eligible for National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT1. For General Category: Candidates must be between 18-27 years as on October 1st, 2017.2. Physically Handicapped: Candidates will be given 10 years relaxation in the upper age limit3. Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe: Candidates will be given 5 years relaxation in the upper age limit4. OBC: Candidates will be given 3 years relaxation in the upper age limitThe payscale or stipend for BHEL Trichy Trade Apprentice 2017 will vary for different posts. It will range from ₹6430/- pm to ₹8270/- pm.