BHEL Trichy Trade Apprentice 2017 Application Process Begins at bheltry.co.in; Last Date Oct 18th
The last date to apply for BHEL Trichy Trade Apprentice 2017 is October 18th, 2017.
Candidates interested in applying for BHEL Trichy Trade Apprentice 2017 can apply online at bheltry.co.in.
BHEL Trichy Trade Apprentice 2017 application process has begun at Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu’s official website - bheltry.co.in. BHEL, Trichy has issued a notification inviting candidates for Trade Apprentice Selection 2017. The last date to apply for BHEL Trichy Trade Apprentice 2017 is October 18th, 2017.
There are a total of 554 Trade Apprentice vacancies to recruit candidates for the posts of Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Motor Mechanic Vehicle, Welder, Plumber, Carpenter, Draughtsman, Programmer & System Administration Assistant and MLT Pathology. The job location would be Tamil Nadu.
Candidates interested in applying for BHEL Trichy Trade Apprentice 2017 recruitment can follow the instructions below and apply today:
How to apply for BHEL Trichy Trade Apprentice 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website for BHEL, Tiruchirappalli - bheltry.co.in
Step 2: Click on Apprenticeship Application Portal under Our Services
Step 3: Click on Register, it will take you to another page, where you need to read the instructions, check the button and click on I agree
Step 4: Enter all details and register
Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a print out
Direct Link: https://www.bheltry.co.in/tms/app_pro/register.jsp
Before registering on BHEL, Trichy website, candidates need to apply for apprenticeship in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (E11153300023) on apprenticeship.gov.in. There is no online registration fee for the BHEL Trichy Trade Apprentice application. BHEL will declare the list of shortlisted candidates on October 21st 2017.
Educational Requirement for BHEL Trichy Trade Apprentice 2017:
1. Candidates must be a matriculate (10th passed) with mathematics and science as subjects.
2. Candidate must have undergone 2 years ITI training in relevant trade
3. Candidate must be eligible for National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT
Age Limit for BHEL Trichy Trade Apprentice 2017:
1. For General Category: Candidates must be between 18-27 years as on October 1st, 2017.
2. Physically Handicapped: Candidates will be given 10 years relaxation in the upper age limit
3. Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe: Candidates will be given 5 years relaxation in the upper age limit
4. OBC: Candidates will be given 3 years relaxation in the upper age limit
Payscale/Stipend for BHEL Trichy Trade Apprentice 2017:
The payscale or stipend for BHEL Trichy Trade Apprentice 2017 will vary for different posts. It will range from ₹6430/- pm to ₹8270/- pm.
