Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar 'Ravan' in ICU After Complaints of Abdominal Pain

: Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar aka 'Ravan', who was named as main conspirator by the Uttar Pradesh government in Saharanpur riots case, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the district hospital in Lucknow after he complained of to acute pain in his lower abdomen.According to the doctors, Chandrashekhar is out of danger now and his blood pressure is normal. Dr Sudhir Bhardwaj, Emergency Medical Officer, said, "The patient was complaining about pain in his stomach and lower abdomen, and had fever previously. We have decided to conduct some pathological tests as part of the diagnostic process."Keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation, heavy police deployment has been made by the local administration.Speaking to media, Chandrashekhar's brother Kamal Kishor said, "The health condition of my brother Chandrashekhar was not good for last one month. Since last one week his condition was getting worse day by day, so he was brought him to the hospital and currently he has been admitted in the ICU. The doctors are conducting tests and I hope they will be able to cure him."Few months back, members of Bhim Army had threatened to launch a massive agitation after reports of an attack on its founder Chandrashekhar in jail surfaced. The members of the Dalit outfit held a protest outside the office of District Magistrate then and also demanded a probe into the issue.Chandrasekhar was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh STF from Himachal Pradesh on charges of inciting caste-based conflicts in Saharanpur. The 30-year-old Dalit leader was also named in one of the 24 FIRs that the UP Police registered for his alleged involvement in Saharanpur violence on May 9.Chandrashekhar was born in Dhadkuli village near Chatmalpur in Saharanpur. A law graduate from a local college in the district, he first courted controversy in 2015, when he put up a board at his native place that read 'The Great Chamars of Dhadkauli Welcome You'.The move led to tensions between the Dalits and the Thakurs in the village. Chandrashekhar became the face of the Dalits in UP after the Saharanpur riots.