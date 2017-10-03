Bhind Constable Kills Self, Accuses Station in-charge of Abuse, Probe Ordered

Death of a middle-aged head constable in Madhya Pradesh has caused ripples in the police ranks. The policeman, before his death, accused a senior officer of abusing him when he refused to clean a drain on Gandhi Jayanti on Monday.State Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Tuesday ordered a DIG-level probe into the incident. The concerned station in-charge, Surendra Gaur, has been named in a complaint. Meanwhile, Ramkumar Shukla’s (55) family has alleged murder.A new twist was added to the tale on Tuesday, when an audio clip went viral, in which the deceased is heard complaining to Superintendent of Police (Bhind) Anil Singh Kushwah, against his senior.The constable accused the station in-charge of persistent torture and the staff of accepting bribes. Shukla repeatedly said that no one would listen to him as he was a low-rung employee and that he “would be a dead man soon”.Ramkumar Shukla was posted at the Raun police station in Bhind, and on October 2, the head constable had a feud with Gaur. Later in the day, Shukla consumed poison and died at the hospital during treatment.However, minutes before his death, a dying Shukla told mediapersons that the Gaur was constantly targeting him and asked him time and again to do menial cleaning jobs and dig pits despite knowing the fact that he had a liver ailment.“On October 2, he again asked me to pick up the spade. As I denied, he abused me and beat me up,” a semi-conscious Shukla told reporters.Sources have claimed that the incident took place when the police station staff was preparing for a cleanliness drive on Gandhi Jayanti.“A probe has been ordered by the Chambal DIG and further action will be taken once the report is received. For the time being, the accused has been line attached,” Home Minister Bhupendra Singh said on Tuesday.Meanwhile, the deceased’s son, Vikas claimed that his father persistently complained of misbehaviour from the senior officer and wished to resign on occasions.“On October 2, my younger brother went to meet the SP with a complaint, but the latter claimed that he could only be contacted at office, on working days,” Vikas alleged.“It’s not a suicide, it’s a murder and we want the guilty officer terminated and jailed,” he demanded.