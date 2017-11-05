Bhopal Gang-rape Case: IGP and SP Railway Police Transferred

: Post the suspension of five policemen for 'botched' probe in the Bhopal gang-rape case, the Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday transferred Bhopal IGP and SP Rail, Bhopal, in an effort to salvage police image.An order issued by police headquarters, a copy of which is in possession of, on Sunday transferred Yogesh Chaudhary, replacing him with Jabalpur DIG Jaideep Prasad, who earlier served the city as Superintendent of Police. SP Rail Anita Malviya too was transferred and was attached to police headquarters. She has been replaced by Ruchivardhan Mishra.Talking to media on Saturday, the victim said, “The police behaviour after the incident was highly insulting as we tried to lodge complaint.” The survivor backed the SHO at Habibganj police station as he was the only officer who extended support.“It was absolutely unbecoming for the SP Rail, being a woman and senior officer, to laugh on my case,” the survivor girl claimed.Ironically, Habibganj SHO Ravindra Yadav too was part of the list of three SHOs and two SIs who were suspended by the government earlier. Another City SP has been attached to police headquarters in the case earlier.The survivor, daughter of a police couple, was allegedly raped by four men on Tuesday night in the vicinity of the Habibganj railway station Bhopal.“Earlier becoming an IPS officer was my passion but now it’s my dream,” said the girl who wants capital punishment for the accused who outraged her modesty.Police administration did not comment on the reshuffle involving ten IPS officers, while sources claimed that CM Chouhan had gave the nod before leaving for Chitrakoot for campaigning in by-election.