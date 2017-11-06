Bhopal Gang-rape: No Classes for Girls After 8 pm, Orders MP Govt; SIT Announces Reward on Fourth Accused
School Education Minister Deepak Joshi on Monday said that state government is also exploring possibility of development of a mobile phone App which would help in tracking location of girl students.
File photo of School Education Minister Deepak Joshi. (Photo: News18)
Bhopal: Taking cognizance of the gang rape of the 19-year-old civil service aspirant, who was waylaid and sexually assaulted by four while returning from UPSC coaching on October 31, School Education Minister Deepak Joshi on Monday asked tutorials not to hold classes for girls after 8 pm.
Joshi, responding to media queries, said that state government is also exploring possibility of development of a mobile phone App which would help in tracking location of girl students.
"We will ask tutorials not to hold classes for girls after 8 pm and make sure they return home between 8 and 9 pm," said the minister.
Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the gang rape incident has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to anyone who offered any lead about the fugitive fourth accused yet to be arrested six days after the incident.
Interestingly, the police are yet to issue the sketch of the accused at large.
Transferred over gang rape case botch-up, SP Rail Anita Malviya claimed that she had utmost faith in senior officers and was hopeful truth would come out in the enquiry.
Joshi also said that principals of government schools would be encouraged to raise awareness among students about women safety and ask them to move around in groups and also report the matter to teachers or parents if they spot suspicious elements.
