Bhopal Gangrape Howler: Medical Report Claimed 'Sex was Consensual'

: The doctor, who conducted the medical examination of 19-year-old Bhopal gangrape victim, in her initial report, said that it was "consensual sex", before rectifying it.Sources told News18 that police, well-aware of doctor's howler, brushed the report under the rug and filed a second report on the sexual assault on the civil service aspirant.A senior surgeon at the hospital said that they had served a notice to the doctor who administered the medical report action will be taken against her after the hospital receives her response.Ruchi Vardhan, Superintendent of Rail Police, explained the medical examination report, saying it summed up the entire incident in brief. “Perhaps the doctor erred while putting down the details and we have sought a clarification," she said.The concerned doctor wrote victim in place of accused and vice-versa. In another mistake, the doctor had mentioned "with her consent" instead of "without her consent". These mistakes were later rectified, Vardhan said.The officer also clarified that there was no mistake in the examination report, and the clarification had been attached to the rectified version. The doctor accepted her fault, claiming she had miswritten a few things, the SP said.Bhopal high commissioner on Thursday sent a notice to the two doctors for the error in the medical examination report of the victim.The 19-year-old civil service aspirant, who was waylaid and sexually assaulted by four while returning from UPSC coaching on October 31.