Bhopal Gangrape: MP Police Order Inquiry Against 5 Officers for Laxity

: The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday ordered an inquiry against five officers and a show cause notice to the city Superintendent of Police for their laxity in the case involving the gangrape of a 19-year-old IAS aspirant in Bhopal.A Special Investigation Team was formed to look into the role of police, who were accused of delaying the procedure of filing an FIR in the case.DIG Sudhir Laad, head of the SIT, had handed over his report to ADG Aruna Mohan Rao. The Police Headquarters (PHQ) framed charges against for their lethargy.City SP Kulwant Singh, three police inspectors, and two sub-inspectors have been found guilty of negligence, the report mentioned. The CSP was removed after the incident, while the five officers named in the SIT report were already in suspension.“CSP Kulwant Singh would be served a show cause notice while a joint Departmental Enquiry would be initiated against three TIs and two SIs,” IG Law and Order, Makrand Deuskar, told the media.The senior officer, however, claimed that no FIR would be lodged against anyone in the case. Referring to an earlier Supreme Court verdict, several volunteer activists had sought an FIR against policemen, guilty of denying FIR in an incident of gangrape.The PHQ had constituted an SIT after a raging furor and the subsequent police botch-up in the gangrape case.The victim and her family ran pillar to post to get an FIR registered but to no avail. The first complaint in the case was lodged after 12 hours at the at Habibganj police station.Then SHO (TI) GRP station Habibganj Mohit Saxena was charged with terming victim’s story as filmy while others were accused of delaying the registration of FIR.Bhopal IG Yogesh Chaudhary and SP Rail Anita Malviya were transferred by PHQ amid charges of police negligence.