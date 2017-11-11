Bhopal Gangrape: Two Doctors Suspended Over Medical Report Goof-up

Two doctors have been suspended and a senior doctor has been served a show-cause notice over the “botched-up” medical report in the Bhopal gangrape case.The dean of Gandhi Medical College has suspended Dr Khusbhu Gajbhiye and her colleague Dr Sanyogita while senior doctor Purnima was served the show-cause notice. All three physicians are posted at Sultania Lady Hospital in Bhopal.The doctor, who conducted the medical examination of 19-year-old Bhopal gangrape victim, in the initial report, said that it was "consensual sex", before rectifying it.Sources told News18 that police, well-aware of doctor's howler, brushed the report under the rug and filed a second report on the sexual assault on the civil service aspirant.Divisional Commissioner of Bhopal, Ajatshatru Srivastava, had ordered a probe seeking replies from the doctors. After receiving their replies, action was ordered on Saturday.Dr Karan Pipre, superintendent of the hospital, is already in trouble after he was seen laughing while briefing the media about the “botched-up” report.Madhya Pradesh State Women’s Commission has summoned Pipre seeking an explanation. The 19-year-old civil service aspirant was waylaid and sexually assaulted by four people while returning from UPSC coaching on October 31.