Bhopal-Ujjain Passenger Train Blast: Accused Charged With Sedition, Plotting Terror Attack

A special court on Friday framed sedition, murder and other charges against the four accused in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast case.According to the chargesheet presented before the court, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has alleged that the accused were planning to flee to Syria after the incident. After planting the bomb in the train, the accused had taken Piparia road to reach Kolkata but were nabbed by the police.A blast had taken place in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train close to Jabri railway station on March 7, 2017.The special judge Girish Dixit framed charges on the basis of 25 points against the accused – Gaus Md Khan, Md Danish, Mir Hussain and Atif Muzzafar under sections of sedition, involvement in terror activities, murder and other crimes.The three accused, lodged in Bhopal Central Jail, were produced before court through video conferencing.