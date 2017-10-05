BHU Student Arrested for 'Dragging and Slapping' Female Classmate
The complainant alleged the accused "dragged and slapped" her when she was going to meet a professor of the Faculty of Social Sciences, BHU PRO Rajesh Singh said.
File image of Students during a protest rally against the police action on agitating students at Benaras Hindu University (BHU) campus. (Image: Getty Images via Rajesh Kumar)
Varanasi: A student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was on Thursday arrested after his classmate accused him of "dragging and slapping" her, police said.
The complainant alleged the accused "dragged and slapped" her when she was going to meet a professor of the Faculty of Social Sciences, BHU PRO Rajesh Singh said.
The woman informed the chief proctor of the incident and filed a complaint at the Lanka police station.
The BHU administration handed over the accused to police. He has been booked under relevant IPC sections, station officer Sanjiv Mishra said.
The varsity authorities have been facing a cascade of criticism over allegations of eve-teasing on the campus.
The alleged molestation of a female student on the BHU premises had last month prompted students across the country to take up the cudgels for the safety of women students.
