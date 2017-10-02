GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

BHU VC GC Tripathi Goes on Leave, 10 Days After Campus Violence, Citing Personal Reasons

GC Tripathi has been under pressure for mishandling the protests after the female students were allegedly lathi-charged for agitating against a student's molestation on the campus.

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2017, 5:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BHU VC GC Tripathi Goes on Leave, 10 Days After Campus Violence, Citing Personal Reasons
Earlier, speaking to CNN-News18, GC Tripathi had made it clear that he would quit rather than go on leave.
New Delhi: Facing flak for being unable to contain the violence on the BHU campus, vice chancellor GC Tripathi on Monday decided to go on leave, citing personal reasons, according to sources.

Earlier, speaking to CNN-News18, the VC had made it clear that he would rather quit than go on leave.

The vice-chancellor has been under pressure for mishandling the protests after the female students were allegedly lathi-charged for agitating against a student's molestation on the campus.

He has been issued a notice by the National Human Rights Commission for failing to act on the woman’s complaint and the "unwarranted thrashing of students, mostly women".

His term ends on November 27.

Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES