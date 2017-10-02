BHU VC GC Tripathi Goes on Leave, 10 Days After Campus Violence, Citing Personal Reasons

: Facing flak for being unable to contain the violence on the BHU campus, vice chancellor GC Tripathi on Monday decided to go on leave, citing personal reasons, according to sources.Earlier, speaking to CNN-News18, the VC had made it clear that he would rather quit than go on leave.The vice-chancellor has been under pressure for mishandling the protests after the female students were allegedly lathi-charged for agitating against a student's molestation on the campus.He has been issued a notice by the National Human Rights Commission for failing to act on the woman’s complaint and the "unwarranted thrashing of students, mostly women".His term ends on November 27.