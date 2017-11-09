BIEAP Releases IPE March Exam 2018 Time Table For 1st & 2nd Year Intermediate, Exams from 28th Feb 2018
Board of Intermediate Education, AP will shortly release the time table for Intermediate Vocational Education courses on its website and has stated that the dates will be similar to the IPE March 2018 exam schedule.
BIEAP IPE Exam March 2018 Timetable (Tentative) has been released by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh for 1st Year and 2nd Year Intermediate students.
As per the official notification, the 1st year exams will commence from 28th February 2018 and will conclude on 17th March 2018 while the examination for 2nd year students will be held from 1st March 2018 till 19th March 2018.
1st Year IPE March 2018 Exam Time Table
28th February 2018
Part II: 2nd Language Paper I
3rd March 2018
Part I: English Paper I
6th March 2018
Part III:
Mathematics Paper I-A
Botany Paper-I
Civics Paper-I
Psychology Paper-I
8th March 2018
Mathematics Paper I-B
Zoology Paper –I
History Paper-I
10th March 2018
Physics Paper-I
Economics Paper-I
Classical Language Paper-I
13th March 2018
Chemistry Paper-I
Commerce Paper-I
Sociology Paper-I
Fine Arts, Music Paper-I
15th March 2018
Geology Paper-I
Home Science Paper-I
Public Administration Paper-I
Logic Paper-I
Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (For B.P.C Students)
17th March 2018
Modern Language Paper-I
Geography Paper-I
2nd Year IPE March 2018 Exam Time Table
1st March 2018
Part-II: 2nd Language Paper-II
5th March 2018
Part-I: English Paper-II
7th March 2018
Part III:
Mathematics Paper-IIA
Botany Paper-II
Civics Paper-II
Psychology Paper-II
9th March 2018
Mathematics Paper-IIB
Zoology Paper-II
History Paper-II
12th March 2018
Physics Paper-II
Economics Paper-II
Classical language Paper-II
14th March 2018
Chemistry Paper-II
Commerce Paper-II
Sociology Paper-II
Fine Arts, Music Paper-II
16th March 2018
Geology Paper-II
Home Sciences Paper-II
Public Administration Paper-II
Logic Paper-II
Bridge Course Maths Paper-II (For B.P.C Students)
19th March 2018
Modern Language Paper-II
Geography Paper-II
Candidates may refer to the official notification here:
http://bieap.gov.in/pdf/PressRelease_TentativeTimeTable_IPEMarch2018.pdf
