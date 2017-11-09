BIEAP Releases IPE March Exam 2018 Time Table For 1st & 2nd Year Intermediate, Exams from 28th Feb 2018

BIEAP IPE Exam March 2018 Timetable (Tentative) has been released by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh for 1st Year and 2nd Year Intermediate students.As per the official notification, the 1st year exams will commence from 28th February 2018 and will conclude on 17th March 2018 while the examination for 2nd year students will be held from 1st March 2018 till 19th March 2018.Board of Intermediate Education, AP will shortly release the time table for Intermediate Vocational Education courses on its website and has stated that the dates will be similar to the IPE March 2018 exam schedule.1st Year IPE March 2018 Exam Time Table28th February 2018Part II: 2nd Language Paper I3rd March 2018Part I: English Paper I6th March 2018Part III:Mathematics Paper I-ABotany Paper-ICivics Paper-IPsychology Paper-I8th March 2018Mathematics Paper I-BZoology Paper –IHistory Paper-I10th March 2018Physics Paper-IEconomics Paper-IClassical Language Paper-I13th March 2018Chemistry Paper-ICommerce Paper-ISociology Paper-IFine Arts, Music Paper-I15th March 2018Geology Paper-IHome Science Paper-IPublic Administration Paper-ILogic Paper-IBridge Course Maths Paper-I (For B.P.C Students)17th March 2018Modern Language Paper-IGeography Paper-I2nd Year IPE March 2018 Exam Time Table1st March 2018Part-II: 2nd Language Paper-II5th March 2018Part-I: English Paper-II7th March 2018Part III:Mathematics Paper-IIABotany Paper-IICivics Paper-IIPsychology Paper-II9th March 2018Mathematics Paper-IIBZoology Paper-IIHistory Paper-II12th March 2018Physics Paper-IIEconomics Paper-IIClassical language Paper-II14th March 2018Chemistry Paper-IICommerce Paper-IISociology Paper-IIFine Arts, Music Paper-II16th March 2018Geology Paper-IIHome Sciences Paper-IIPublic Administration Paper-IILogic Paper-IIBridge Course Maths Paper-II (For B.P.C Students)19th March 2018Modern Language Paper-IIGeography Paper-IICandidates may refer to the official notification here: