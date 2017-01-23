»
Big Relief to Parents as SC Rules Private Schools Can’t Hike Fees Unilaterally

CNN-News18

First published: January 23, 2017, 2:31 PM IST | Updated: 14 mins ago
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that privately run schools including nursery ones, which are situated on public land in Delhi, can’t unilaterally increase their fees without the permission of Delhi government.

The ruling came after private schools approached apex court challenging Jan 2016 Delhi High Court order which ordered schools, which got land from DDA on concessional rates, not to increase fees without taking permission from department of education, Government of Delhi.

