Bihar Board +2 Compartmental Result 2017 Declared on biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar Board Intermediate or Class 12 Compartmental Result 2017 has been just announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official website biharboard.ac.in Candidates who had appeared for the Intermediate Examination (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) and Vocational Compartmental Exams 2017 can check their results by following the below mentioned steps:Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board’s official website - biharboard.ac.in Step 2: Click on Results, Select X & XII Results 2017Step 3: It will take you to results.indiaresults.com BSEB pageStep 4: Click on Intermediate Examination (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) Compartmental Result 2017orIntermediate Examination Vocational Compartmental Result 2017Step 5: Enter Roll Code, Roll Number or Name, Click on Find ResultsStep 6: Download the Result and take a Print Out for future useFor Students who had appeared in Intermediate Examination (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) compartmental exam 2017:http://results.indiaresults.com/br/bseb/intermediate-class-12-compartment-exam-result-2017/query.htmFor Students who had appeared in Intermediate Examination Vocational compartmental exam 2017:http://results.indiaresults.com/br/bseb/intermediate-class-12-vocational-compartment-exam-result-2017/query.htmThe Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had conducted the compartmental exams in June/July this year for the students who failed to clear all subjects in the Bihar Board Regular Exams conducted in March 2017.The results of Regular exams were declared on 30th May 2017, post which students had applied for compartmental exams. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will issue separate mark sheets for the +2 Compartmental exams. The result for class 10 compartment exam can be expected in the coming weeks.