Bihar Board: 2018 Class 12th Revised Exam Pattern to Include 50% Objective Type Questions
As per the new exam pattern, Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) or objective type questions will form 50% of each subject paper
Screenshot taken from the official website of Bihar School Examination Board .
Bihar Board Exam Pattern for 2018 has been revised and Multiple Choice Questions will constitute 50% of the exam papers. The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released an official notification with the revised exam pattern and marking scheme for the Senior Secondary i.e. Class 12th Annual and Supplementary exams on its official website - biharboard.ac.in. As per the new exam pattern, Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) or objective type questions will form 50% of each subject paper. The state board will provide OMR sheets to the students to attempt these MCQs.
1. Regular Subjects – 50 MCQs
Regular subjects like Accounts, Maths, Business Studies, Economics, History, Political Science, Philosophy and Sociology have 100 marks written exam, therefore these subject papers will carry 50 MCQs of 1 mark each thereby weighing 50 marks for each subject.
2. Languages
2.1. Language Papers – 50 MCQs
Language exams of 100 marks for subjects like Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Maithili, Bhojpuri, Magahi, Urdu, Persian, Arabic, and Bengali, will carry 50 MCQs of 1 mark each making 50 marks of the total.
2.2. Pali and Prakrit Bhasha & its History – 50 MCQs
Language exams for Pali and Prakrit Bhasha & its history are of 100 marks. These subject papers will comprise of 50 MCQs of 1 mark each, making 50 marks for these objective type questions.
2.3. Hindi, English, Maithili, Urdu of 50 Marks – 25 MCQs
Language exams for Hindi, English, Maithili and Urdu that are of 50 marks each, will include 25 MCQs of 1 mark each totalling 25 marks.
3. Subjects with Practical Exams – 35 MCQs
Subjects that comprise of theory as well as a practical exam, will comprise of 35 MCQs in the theory paper. Subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Physical Education, Geography, Home Science, etc have 70 marks theory exam, therefore 35 marks will be allocated to 35 objective type questions carrying 1 mark each.
4. Music – 14 MCQs
Music exam paper will carry 30 marks out of which 14 Marks will be allocated to 14 MCQs of 1 mark each.
5. Vocational Subjects – 50 MCQs
The Vocational exam papers are of 100 marks. These will consist of 50 MCQs of 1 mark each thereby making 50 marks from the total of each subject.
Candidates appearing for Bihar Board Exams 2018 can access the Revised Exam
Pattern and Marking Scheme notification at the below-mentioned URL:
http://www.biharboard.ac.in/pdf/Notification-I-20171101.pdf
