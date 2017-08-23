Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2017 Declared at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Compartmental Exam 2017 Result has been declared by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on its official website biharboard.ac.in. A total of 2,34,244 students had appeared for the compartment exam conducted from July 21st to July 31st, 2017 for various subjects which the students could not clear. The students who had appeared for the exam can check their results by following the instructions given below:How to Check Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2017?Step 1: Visit the official website http://www.biharboard.ac.in/Step 2: Click on the notification “Class 10th (Matric) Compartmental Exam Result 2017”Step 3: Enter Roll Code, Roll Number or NameStep 4: Click on Find ResultsStep 5: Download your result and take a print out for further referenceDirect Link: http://results.indiaresults.com/br/bseb/class-10-compartmental-exam-result-2017/query.htmThe Board had conducted the regular exams in the month of February from 21st to 28th. BSEB had declared the Class 10th results on 23rd June 2017. A total of 17,23,911 students had appeared in the Class 10th matriculation exams however only 8,63, 250 were able to pass the Senior Secondary Class 10th exam taking the overall pass percentage to 50.12% only.Approximately 8,61,000 had failed despite getting the grace marks which is set to 8 additional marks in Bihar Board as compared to 5 in CBSE. It is reported that out of the total 94,665 male and 1,38,688 female candidates who had appeared for the compartmental exams a total of 1,49,703 students have passed the re-appear test taking the overall pass percentage to 64.53%.The Bihar Board will soon issue fresh marksheets for these students which they can present for taking further admissions.