Bihar Board Class 10th Practical Exams 2018 Admit Card Released at bsebbihar.com
The Practical Exams for Class 10th are scheduled to be conducted from 22nd January 2018 to 24th January 2018 across the state of Bihar.
Bihar Board Class 10th Practical Exams 2018 Admit Cards have been released this afternoon by the Bihar School Education Board on its official website – bsebbihar.com.
Schools that come under the purview of BSEB can now download the admit cards for their students by logging in to their profile using registered User ID and Password.
Candidates appearing for the Matriculation i.e. Class 10th Board Practical Exams can procure the same from their respective schools. BSEB has specified that Dummy Admit Cards will not be issued by the Board.
The school authorities are advised to get issues (if any) rectified by BSEB between 4th January 2018 to 8th January 2018, for hassle-free entry of candidates on exam days.
The Practical Exams for Class 10th are scheduled to be conducted from 22nd January 2018 to 24th January 2018 across the state of Bihar. Therefore, schools must ensure that all project work, literacy activities and internal assessment marks must be submitted on or before 26th January 2018.
The Class 10th Main Board Exams are scheduled to be conducted from 21st February 2018 to 28th February 2018, in two sessions viz - 9:30 AM – 12:45 PM and 2 PM – 5:15 PM.
Bihar Board Class 10th Board Exams Date Sheet 2018:
1. Wednesday, 21st February 2018 - English
2. Thursday, 22nd February 2018 - Social Science
3. Friday, 23rd February 2018 - Science
4. Saturday, 24th February 2018 - Mathematics
5. Monday, 26th February 2018 - Language paper 1
6. Tuesday, 27th February 2018 - Language paper 2
7. Wednesday, 28th February 2018 - Optional paper
Earlier in last week of December 2017, BSEB had released the admit cards for Intermediate i.e. Class 12th Practical Exams. The practical exams for Class 12th are scheduled to be conducted from 11th January 2018 to 25th January 2018 across the state of Bihar.
The Class 10th Main Board Exams are scheduled to be conducted from 21st February 2018 to 28th February 2018, in two sessions viz - 9:30 AM – 12:45 PM and 2 PM – 5:15 PM.
