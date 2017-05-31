Bihar Board Result Fiasco: Students Clear IIT-JEE, But Fail In Class 12

Patna: A swarm of students had gathered near the Bihar Intermediate Council early on Wednesday morning. The Class 12 results had just been declared by Bihar Board and a whopping 65 percent students failed to clear the exams.

Among the harried students protesting against irregularities in the evaluation of papers, Anuj sat in one corner, silently weeping. Holding on to his result sheet, which declared him as having failed in Physics and Chemistry. The teenager told News18 that he had recently cleared the coveted IIT-JEE Mains exam, one of the toughest entrance tests in the world.

"I dare the Board to prove that I failed. I was not even worried about my Board results. Now, with this result, I stand no chance at IIT," said Anuj, a resident of Nalanda.



Rohit, a resident of Sheikhpura, has scored only 1 in Bihar Board Class 12 exam. (Photo: Alok Kumar, News18)

Anuj wasn't the only one. Rohit, a resident of Sheikhpura, scored 52 marks in Physics in IIT-JEE, but scored only 1 in Bihar Board Class 12 exam.

"Please tell me how this is remotely possible. I score 52 in an exam which is tougher than the Class 12 exams all over the country, but I score 1 in Bihar Board. I am not in a position to wait for another year. My family can’t afford it. I will challenge the result," he said.



(Photo: Alok Kumar, News18)

Amit Chaurasia is another victim of Bihar School Examination Board's blunder, which has declared 8 lakh students as failed. "I have scored 65 in Physics and 3 in Chemistry. Ask me any question from Chemistry right now. If I don't answer one, I will walk away from here," said Chaurasia.

Only 30.11 percent students from science stream have cleared the exam. The results were dismal in the Arts stream too in which only 37 percent students cleared the test. In Commerce stream, the pass percentage was 73.76.



(Photo: Alok Kumar, News18)

Nearly 13 lakh students had appeared for Class 12 exams, which were held between February 14 and February 25.

The shocking results came against the backdrop of stringent measures taken by the Bihar government to ensure cheating-fee exams, in view of the toppers scam last year.

Last year, Arts topper Ruby Roy in a TV interview had pronounced political science as 'Prodikal science' which, according to her, was related to cooking. Later, a probe had revealed a scam in Class 12 results.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: How to Apply for Re-verification of Marks