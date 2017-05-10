Bihar Govt Issued Cheque to Sukma Martyr’s Family Bounces

Patna: A cheque issued by the Bihar government to a family of a CRPF man killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma has allegedly bounced.

The state government has issued relief cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the families of CRPF personnel from the state who were killed in the Sukma ambush.

The cheques were handed over to the families during the funeral of the servicemen.

The family of Ranjit Kumar from Sheikhpura district of Bihar was issued a cheque from an account of HDFC bank by the district administration. When they tried to deposit it in their bank, they were told the account did not have sufficient balance.

CNN-News18 tried to reach out to the district magistrate of Sheikhpura but he was unavailable to comment.

Reacting to the news, BJP spokesperson Mangal Pandey said, “This is a show of disrespect to the family of martyr by the state government. It was callous of the government to issue a cheque from an account without sufficient balance.”