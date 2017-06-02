Bihar Humanities Topper Ganesh Kumar's Result Cancelled, Arrested

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events, the result of class XII boards topper in Bihar, Ganesh Kumar, has been cancelled and he has been arrested by the police.

In the FIR lodged by the Bihar School Examination Board a charge of cheating has been made against him.

"Ganesh Kumar's result has been cancelled with immediate effect," said Bihar School Examination Board's Chairman Anand Kishor.

Defending himself, Kumar said, " I have full faith in the judicial system. I challenge the media to reveal the scams of the government in various appointments, instead of highlighting this issue".

Ganesh Kumar, who topped Class XII boards in humanities stream, failed to answer basic questions posed by the media on music, in which he scored 65 out of 70 in practicals.

Kumar’s Class 10 result was also withheld because he used forged documents to appear for an exam to hide is actual age.

The school has declared the second topper as the topper for this year.

Kumar was a student of Ram Nandan Singh Jagdeep Narayan college in Samastipur. No sooner the results were declared he went underground, which triggered suspicion over him securing the top position.

Last year, Ruby Rai had topped the Class XII examination conducted by the Bihar State Education Board in humanities stream.

She got into trouble after a sting by a TV channel showed her giving ludicrous answers to elementary questions related to her subjects.

Class XII science stream topper Saurabh Shreshtha was also caught on camera giving wrong answers to basic science questions.

The sting suggested the "toppers" might have used cheating or fraud to achieve their ranks.

Both Ruby and Saurabh belonged to V.R. College in Vaishali district.